Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,638. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

