Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,790,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 39,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,847,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

