Citizens Business Bank Buys New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $491.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $501.44. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.