Citizens Business Bank Invests $3.11 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.23.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.53. The stock has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.