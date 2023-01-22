Citizens Business Bank Purchases Shares of 20,115 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,115 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.