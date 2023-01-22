City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get City alerts:

City Trading Up 0.4 %

City stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. City has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.57.

City Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $865,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.