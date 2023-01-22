Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $631,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CLIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,120. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

