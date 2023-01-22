Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,270. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

