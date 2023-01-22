Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Short Interest Update

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Coherent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth $1,061,000.

Coherent Price Performance

Shares of IIVIP stock remained flat at $189.82 during trading hours on Friday. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $141.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50.

Coherent Dividend Announcement

Coherent Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

