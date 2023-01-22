Coin98 Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $52.04 million and $24.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.01345990 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006702 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029726 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.01711856 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

