CoinLoan (CLT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,489.66

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $9.64 or 0.00042581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $28,489.66 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00420387 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,657.91 or 0.29508083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00648894 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

