Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

