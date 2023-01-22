Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

CMPGY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

