Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Compass Group Price Performance
CMPGY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $25.25.
Compass Group Increases Dividend
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.