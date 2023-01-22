Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $382.12 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Compound has a market cap of $382.12 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $52.58 or 0.00231232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00040984 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.36307399 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $31,610,702.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

