Compound Dai (CDAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.66 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.94 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

