Constellation (DAG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.71 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Constellation has a market capitalization of $147.71 million and approximately $867,046.46 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00420851 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.60 or 0.29540633 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00637627 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars.
