Contrasting Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s International and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $2.07 billion 1.37 $120.02 million $1.89 42.53 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 6.15 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 3.27% -49.32% 12.53% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Papa John’s International and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Papa John’s International and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 3 8 0 2.73 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus price target of $104.15, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Papa John’s International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Papa John’s International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Reborn Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment is involved in the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment offers franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment represents the distributio

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

