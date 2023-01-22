Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 211,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 130,472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

