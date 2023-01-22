Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 211,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 130,472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Performance
Copart stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $67.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
