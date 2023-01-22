Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s 10th Largest Position

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ COST opened at $480.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

