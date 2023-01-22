Creative Planning Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,051 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

