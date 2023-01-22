Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

