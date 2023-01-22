Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Shares of APD opened at $304.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.38 and its 200-day moving average is $269.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

