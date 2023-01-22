Creative Planning Has $13.01 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,746 shares of company stock worth $9,698,507. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $214.52 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

