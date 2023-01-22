Creative Planning Has $13.01 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.
Insider Activity at Hershey
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $214.52 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.