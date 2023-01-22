Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,406,000 after buying an additional 922,429 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.45 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

