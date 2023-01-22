Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.17).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £619.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,206.00. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

