Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.17).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £619.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,206.00. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15).
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.