Cronos Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $30.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00076415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024405 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.