CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Monday

CFB stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

