Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $271,795.45 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

