CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,295.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.83 during midday trading on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

