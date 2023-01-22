CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,295.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTRRF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

