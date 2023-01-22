Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.13.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Culp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
Featured Articles
