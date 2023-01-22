Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 48,525 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,525 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE T opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

