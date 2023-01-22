D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $97.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after buying an additional 1,022,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after buying an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

