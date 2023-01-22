Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of DSNKY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.87.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
