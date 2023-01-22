DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,795,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

