DCC (LON:DCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities began coverage on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($78.61).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,512 ($55.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,371.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,308.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,734.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

