DCC (LON:DCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities began coverage on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($78.61).
DCC Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,512 ($55.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,371.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,308.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,734.41.
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
