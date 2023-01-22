Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.72 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00021819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $65.72 million and $191,347.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,775.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00387597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00785368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00102013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00571659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00196013 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,224,331 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.