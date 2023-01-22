Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFF stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

