DeversiFi Hits Market Capitalization of $61.48 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DeversiFi has a market cap of $61.48 million and approximately $6,482.41 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

