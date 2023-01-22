DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 342,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.8 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFILF remained flat at $2.86 during trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

