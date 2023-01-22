DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
DigitalBridge Group Price Performance
DBRG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 1,238,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,475,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.