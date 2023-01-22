DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 1,238,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,475,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

