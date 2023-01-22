Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

