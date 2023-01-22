Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DGICA stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,523.52 and a beta of 0.02. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,641 and sold 107,294 shares valued at $1,630,171. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

