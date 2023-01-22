Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ducommun Trading Up 0.2 %

DCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 87,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

