Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 497,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

