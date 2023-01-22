Edgecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Edgecoin has a market cap of $210.04 million and $32.82 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00420851 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.60 or 0.29540633 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00637627 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

