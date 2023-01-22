Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Reaches $28,161.96

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.03 million and $28,161.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012583 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,776,317 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

