ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $39.55 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and $3,440.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00225774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.2012391 USD and is down -20.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,141.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

