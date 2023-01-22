Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 127,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EARN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.