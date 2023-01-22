Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,553,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486. Emera has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.